Maui Wowie Pod 0.5g
About this product
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativawhose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain was originally born and raised. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria.
About this brand
Left Coast Extracts
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.