by Left Coast Extracts

Superman OG is a must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG’s potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain.

Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.