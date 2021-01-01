 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Peanut Butter Brownies 100mg 10-pack

Peanut Butter Brownies 100mg 10-pack

by Left-Handed Brand

Write a review
Left-Handed Brand Edibles Brownies Peanut Butter Brownies 100mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg brownies

About this brand

Left-Handed Brand Logo
Our mission is to provide chefs, bakers, and wishful culinary artists cannabis-infused products that make taste, quality, and consistency the most important. To generations of old schoolers, the term ‘left-handed cigarette’ is an ironic nickname for a joint. Respectfully, the chefs in our magic kitchen created Left-Handed Brand infused spices so cooking with cannabis can be available fro anyone who proudly puts on an apron. When you prefer enjoying over creating, we also developed a delicious lineup of baked goods ready to devour in one bite.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review