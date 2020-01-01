 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Rhino Distillate Syringe 1g

by Lefties

Lefties Concentrates Solvent Blue Rhino Distillate Syringe 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Blue Rhino is a potent cross of Blueberry and White Rhino that has a unique fruity aroma mixed with some skunky harshness. This plant may be of special interest to growers for its large flowers, which will get to their most impressive size when grown outdoors. Patients like this strain for its balanced mix of head and body effects, making it an option for staying focused or wanting to relax, depending on your needs.

Lefties produces premium vape products, including cartridges, syringes. We will soon be adding in hydrocarbon extraction into the lab and will be increasing the product offerings.