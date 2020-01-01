Blue Rhino Distillate Syringe 1g
About this product
About this strain
Blue Rhino is a potent cross of Blueberry and White Rhino that has a unique fruity aroma mixed with some skunky harshness. This plant may be of special interest to growers for its large flowers, which will get to their most impressive size when grown outdoors. Patients like this strain for its balanced mix of head and body effects, making it an option for staying focused or wanting to relax, depending on your needs.