Durban Poison - 1g Cartridge - 100% Cannabis

by Lefties

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These cartridges are compliant with the new laws around flavored vape cartridges. No additives or cutting agents, just cannabis. Ingredients: cannabis distillate, i502 cannabis derived terpenes. High quality cartridges by AVD

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Lefties Logo
Lefties produces premium vape products, including cartridges, pods and syringes.