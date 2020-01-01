 Loading…

Indica

Brandywine Pre-Roll 1g

by Legendary Laboratories

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Brandywine

Brandywine
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Brandywine by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a pleasant indica strain with a calming buzz. Created by crossing Pink Champagne and Grandpa’s Breath, Brandywine emits a delicate tea aroma with notes of hops and Chardonnay grapes. The effects are reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple, with relaxing physical attributes that dismiss stress without being overly sedative. Anticipate squinted eyes and a touch of appetite stimulation as well. Enjoy this strain in smaller, controlled doses to maximize its medical benefits. Brandywine won 1st Place Indica at the 2017 Dope Awards in Seattle, WA. 

About this brand

