  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Gorilla Zkittles Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Hybrid

Gorilla Zkittles Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by Legendary Laboratories

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Gorilla Zkittlez

A cross of two popular cultivars, Original Glue and Zkittlez, Gorilla Zkittlez has medium-to-high THC levels and is for experienced smokers. Sold as seed by leading international breeder Barney’s Farm, Gorilla Zkittlez is an indica that produces strong feelings of well-being, sedation, and creativity that may be too intense for novice consumers. This gassy strain is astringent, with a thick tropical fruit bouquet and a hint of chocolate. Gorilla Zkittlez can be grown indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 63 days.

