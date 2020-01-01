 Loading…

  5. Lime Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Sativa

Lime Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Legendary Laboratories

About this product

About this strain

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.

About this brand

