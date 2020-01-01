 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
AC/DC Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack

by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Cannabis Pre-rolls AC/DC Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack

About this product

AC/DC Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

