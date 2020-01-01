Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$13.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Mid-Range Flower Brand Our Legends brand offers "Legendary" strains at a mid-level price. Featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze and Northern Lights, this option offers a great balance of quality and quantity. Since these strains tend to produce higher yields in less time, it allows us to sell these fan favorites for a killer price. This brand is an ideal option for beginner & seasoned smokers alike.
Be the first to review this product.