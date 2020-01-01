 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Berry Haze Pre-Roll

Berry Haze Pre-Roll

by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Write a review
Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Cannabis Flower Berry Haze Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Berry Haze Pre-Roll by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Haze

Blackberry Haze

Blackberry Haze, developed by Nebu Hybridz, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blackberry and Lime Haze. Unlike its sibling strain Blackberry Lime Haze, this phenotype takes after its Blackberry parent with twisting purple calyxes and a sweet berry aroma. Notes of violetspice, and cocoa can also be detected in this sativa's frost-covered buds. For those days when productivity is paramount, Blackberry Haze offers clear, unencumbered relief that will typically leave your motivation intact.

About this brand

Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Logo