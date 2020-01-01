 Loading…

Indica

Blackberry Kush

by Legends

Legends Cannabis Flower Blackberry Kush

About this product

MID-RANGE FLOWER BRAND OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.

About this brand

Legends offers "legendary" strains featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze, and Green crack. This high yielding flower makes it easily accessible to anyone in the market. Legends is an ideal option for novice and experienced smokers alike.

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

