Blue Sherbert Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Blue Sherbert Pre-Roll 1g by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
About this strain
Blue Sherbert
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.