Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends By Northwest Cannabis SolutionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
MID-RANGE FLOWER BRAND OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.