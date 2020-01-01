 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Jesus OG Pre-Roll

by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

About this product

MID-RANGE FLOWER BRAND OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.

About this strain

Jesus OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jesus OG was bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.

