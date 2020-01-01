Jilly Bean Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends By Northwest Cannabis SolutionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
MID-RANGE FLOWER BRAND OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Jillybean
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.