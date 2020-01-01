 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pink Cookies Pre-roll

by Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Cannabis Pre-rolls Pink Cookies Pre-roll

About this product

MID-RANGE FLOWER BRAND OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.

About this strain

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

About this brand

