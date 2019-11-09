 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PAX POD 10K Jack .5g

PAX POD 10K Jack .5g

by Legion of Bloom

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Legion of Bloom Concentrates Cartridges PAX POD 10K Jack .5g

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Legion of Bloom ERA pods. The unrivaled quality of the Legion of Bloom meets the refined innovation that is PAX. The PAX ERA device and Pods are the ultimate oil vaporizer delivery system. Combine this with the quality cannabis oil and terpenes that the Legion is known for and this becomes a match made in heaven.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Thaduke420Man

Gets you pumping and mentally energized. Use caution, though: high temp hits from this guy, for a person with low tolerance may cause depersonalization ("feeling like you're sitting in the front seat of the car, but you're driving from the back, telling your self what to do") , if you're susceptible to it. It goes away after a couple hours of water and lying down, but still...go low and slow, enjoy the nice flavor profile, and look forward to a mindful, creative, "get crap done" experience.

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.