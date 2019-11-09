1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
on November 9th, 2019
Gets you pumping and mentally energized. Use caution, though: high temp hits from this guy, for a person with low tolerance may cause depersonalization ("feeling like you're sitting in the front seat of the car, but you're driving from the back, telling your self what to do") , if you're susceptible to it. It goes away after a couple hours of water and lying down, but still...go low and slow, enjoy the nice flavor profile, and look forward to a mindful, creative, "get crap done" experience.