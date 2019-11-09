Thaduke420Man on November 9th, 2019

Gets you pumping and mentally energized. Use caution, though: high temp hits from this guy, for a person with low tolerance may cause depersonalization ("feeling like you're sitting in the front seat of the car, but you're driving from the back, telling your self what to do") , if you're susceptible to it. It goes away after a couple hours of water and lying down, but still...go low and slow, enjoy the nice flavor profile, and look forward to a mindful, creative, "get crap done" experience.