LEGION 5 Star Top Choice The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland. 100% PLANT-BASED COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution. Wedding Pie - Indica (Wedding Cake X Grape Pie) -------- With its fruit-forward aroma, this indica will have you begging for dessert first. An ideal choice for taking things down a notch or two, Wedding Pie is just what you need before a relaxing dinner at home or for setting up the perfect mellow mood with friends on movie night. Notes of sweet lemons with undertones of gassy fuel -------- SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING. Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating: • LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures. • Renewable energy use to power the operation. • Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants. -------- WHY COMPOSTABLE PLANT POUCHES OVER GLASS? While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving. There are numerous reasons why compostable plant pouches are a better choice. • Bags require less energy to produce than glass. • Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping. • Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint. • Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process. • Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills • Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic. • Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility. o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol • Our 100% plant-based pouches are certified home compostable to create a zero-waste packaging solution. -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!