Puffco Plus
by Puffco
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 22.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our California Sauce Cartridge is more than premium refined live resin, it is a representation of excellence. Just like the Golden State, California Sauce is rich in experience and full of flavor. Everything you would expect from the the Legion of Bloom. A pure, quality, terpene rich cannabis experiences
Be the first to review this product.