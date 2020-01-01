 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. California Sauce 510 Cart- Tropical Cookies

California Sauce 510 Cart- Tropical Cookies

by Legion of Bloom

Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens California Sauce 510 Cart- Tropical Cookies
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens California Sauce 510 Cart- Tropical Cookies

About this product

Strain description S - Tropical Cookies ( Pineapple Skunk X GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) This Sativa leaning hybrid is the perfect companion for the creative looking for a muse to help harness some inspiration or a working professional with a solid deadline they need to get through. Uplifting and energetic, this is the perfect wake and bake strain for people with a get-it-done attitude. Notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and berry with a touch of sweet earth.

LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.