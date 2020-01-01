SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Strain description S - Tropical Cookies ( Pineapple Skunk X GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) This Sativa leaning hybrid is the perfect companion for the creative looking for a muse to help harness some inspiration or a working professional with a solid deadline they need to get through. Uplifting and energetic, this is the perfect wake and bake strain for people with a get-it-done attitude. Notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and berry with a touch of sweet earth.
