About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires. LemonHead - Sativa (OG Kush X C4) -------- Fun and giggly with a bright citrus flavor, LemonHead is the perfect strain for putting a smile on your face. Ideal for wake and bake sessions, getting the creative juices flowing, or laughing it ups with the crew, this strain excels in social situations. Notes of Lemon and citrus with undertones of eucalyptus -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Link: https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge