About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires. Pink Lemonade - Hybrid (Lemon Skunk X Purple Kush) -------- Mellow on the mind and body; this strain is well suited for staying cool and collected throughout a long hectic day or while relaxing poolside with friends on a weekend getaway. With a combination of fruit and mint on the pallet, Pink Lemonade has that fruit-forward flavor you want and that chill vibe you need. Notes of lemon and grapefruit with smooth minty undertones -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Link: https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge