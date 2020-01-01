 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. California Sauce Live resin cartridge- Chernobyl

California Sauce Live resin cartridge- Chernobyl

by Legion of Bloom

Write a review
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens California Sauce Live resin cartridge- Chernobyl
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens California Sauce Live resin cartridge- Chernobyl

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Product description Refined Live Resine HTE paired with LEGION’s Custom Lead-Free Ceramic Coil 510 cartridge

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.