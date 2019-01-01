About this product
Double OG unites two tasty indica juggernauts, Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG, to induce an incredibly heady entourage effect that is designed to satisfy those with high THC tolerances. If you’re looking for a deliciously heavy cannabis experience that will help you mellow out and slow your roll, Double OG is the cart for you.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.