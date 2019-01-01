 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. California Sauce Live resin cartridge Lemon cake

California Sauce Live resin cartridge Lemon cake

by Legion of Bloom

$35.00MSRP

S - Lemon Cake (Lemon Skunk X Cheese) Lemon Cake is a bright, citrusy, sativa-forward cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese that emits one of the more powerful and musky sativa scents on the scene. With a distinctive taste and aroma, Lemon Cake is lovely to wake up to day after day. It attracts artistic people who appreciate a taste of the outdoors, enjoy a body high, and are totally fine with getting the munchies.

The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.