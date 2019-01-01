About this product

S - Lemon Cake (Lemon Skunk X Cheese) Lemon Cake is a bright, citrusy, sativa-forward cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese that emits one of the more powerful and musky sativa scents on the scene. With a distinctive taste and aroma, Lemon Cake is lovely to wake up to day after day. It attracts artistic people who appreciate a taste of the outdoors, enjoy a body high, and are totally fine with getting the munchies.