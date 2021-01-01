About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires. White Tahoe Cookies - Indica (The White X Tahoe OG X GSC) -------- This three-way cross brings forth the best of its heritage. Ideal for doing absolutely nothing but chilling with a sweet and hashy flavor, this heavy indica will have you plastered to the couch in no time. Notes of sweet earth with hashy diesel undertones. -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Link: https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge