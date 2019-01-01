About this product

Born from the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and convenience. We have taken flavor rich, full spectrum HTE, and delivered it to you with the innovative convenience of the PAX ERA. Taste the difference, Feel the difference Limited release - Private Reserve OG 100% Sauce, Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract ) CONTAINS NO DISTILLATE Single Source Strain Specific High Terpene Extraction 100% Sauce POD Robust Cannabis Flavor and Entourage Effect Cannabis Sustainably Cultivated in Northern California