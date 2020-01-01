About this product
Product description California Sauce: PAX POD Limited release Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract ) “For the True Cannasseur” Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA. Limited releases of select strains!! Taste the difference, Feel the difference Single source strain-specific High Terpene Extraction HTE Full Spectrum Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect 60-70% THC Available in limited releases
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.