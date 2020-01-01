 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. California Sauce PAX POD- Private Reserve OG

California Sauce PAX POD- Private Reserve OG

by Legion of Bloom

Write a review
Legion of Bloom Concentrates Cartridges California Sauce PAX POD- Private Reserve OG
Legion of Bloom Concentrates Cartridges California Sauce PAX POD- Private Reserve OG

$48.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Born from the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and convenience. We have taken flavor rich, full spectrum HTE, and delivered it to you with the innovative convenience of the PAX ERA. Taste the difference, Feel the difference Limited release - Private Reserve OG 100% Sauce, Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract ) CONTAINS NO DISTILLATE Single Source Strain Specific High Terpene Extraction 100% Sauce POD Robust Cannabis Flavor and Entourage Effect Cannabis Sustainably Cultivated in Northern California

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.