About this product

H - Sunset Sherbert ( GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X Pink Panties) This Indica leaning Hybrid packs a heavy punch that is followed by an elevating, energetic, and creative high. A perfect way to brainstorm and get the creative juices flowing without sending your head into the stars. Notes of sweet berries, and citrus with strong skunky overtones. “For the True Cannasseur” Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA. Limited releases of select strains!! Taste the difference, Feel the difference Single source strain-specific High Terpene Extraction HTE Full Spectrum Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect 60-70% THC Available in limited releases