Product description California Sauce: PAX POD Limited release Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract ) “For the True Cannasseur” Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA. Limited releases of select strains!! Taste the difference, Feel the difference Single source strain-specific High Terpene Extraction HTE Full Spectrum Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect 60-70% THC Available in limited releases
