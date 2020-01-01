 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Connoisseur Flower- Quest OG

Connoisseur Flower- Quest OG

by Legion of Bloom

Legion of Bloom Cannabis Flower Connoisseur Flower- Quest OG

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Legion of Bloom is dedicated to producing the world's finest organically cultivated cannabis using only sustainable practices. We grow all of our plants in a custom soil blend with only 100% natural organic nutrients. When you buy Legion, you know you're never getting any synthetic fertilizers or harsh pesticides. We think that purity matters, which is why we only sell the world's best strains grown the natural way. Exceptional indoor flowers that represent the highest quality boutique cannabis strains. Everything that you would expect from Legion Quality FLower from our world class indoor facility

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.