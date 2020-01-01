 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  I - Black Cherry Punch ( Black Cherry Pie X Purple Punch )

I - Black Cherry Punch ( Black Cherry Pie X Purple Punch ) This indica dominant strain is a flavor e

by Legion of Bloom

I - Black Cherry Punch ( Black Cherry Pie X Purple Punch ) This indica dominant strain is a flavor e
Legion of Bloom Vaping Vape Pens I - Black Cherry Punch ( Black Cherry Pie X Purple Punch ) This indica dominant strain is a flavor e

About this product

The Legion of Bloom’s PAX Era Pods delivers strong and consistent vapor with robust flavor profiles. The Legion of Bloom Strain-Specific PODs contains 90%+ Cannabinoids and 80%+ THC. They are available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid terpene profiles. PAX High Intencity Pods are leak-proof, durable, and contain a unique, dual-end wicking featurefor extreme vapor density. The ERA is lightweight and pocket-sized for an on-demand experience anytime, anywhere. With strong vapor and pure taste, you can expect consistent flavor and delivery time after time. With a wide temperature range and precise controls to let you personalize your experience and find yourperfect settings. The ERA is the next level answer for your vaping needs. Get the App to personalize your PAX and download the latest device updates, including to the degree temperature setting and device lockout mode.

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.