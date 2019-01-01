About this product

This variable voltage 3v - 3.5v battery increases in voltage the harder you draw on it. The Legions draw battery provides a simplified user experience with a sleek refined look. Just attach your favorite Legion cartridge draw and enjoy. Cartridge sold separately •Designed for an easier user experience •Optimized for use with legion of bloom cartridges •Just twist on cartridge and draw steadily from mouthpiece •Bottom cap illuminates when battery is activated, and flashes when battery needs to be recharged