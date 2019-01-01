 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Legion Draw Activated Battery Kit

by Legion of Bloom

This variable voltage 3v - 3.5v battery increases in voltage the harder you draw on it. The Legions draw battery provides a simplified user experience with a sleek refined look. Just attach your favorite Legion cartridge draw and enjoy. Cartridge sold separately •Designed for an easier user experience •Optimized for use with legion of bloom cartridges •Just twist on cartridge and draw steadily from mouthpiece •Bottom cap illuminates when battery is activated, and flashes when battery needs to be recharged

The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.