Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We select our phenotypes from the best genetics in order to grow world-class cannabis that is both potent and full-flavored. Our unmatched grading process guarantees that you're getting the best marijuana in the world, grown to its full potential using responsible methods.
Be the first to review this product.