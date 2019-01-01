About this product
With a preheat function and three different voltages to choose from, the Legion battery allows for full terpene and cannabinoid expression Cartridge sold separately Basic Functions: Turn On/Off: Press button 5 times Pre-heat function: Press button 2 times Temperature change: Press button 3 times Yellow = Low Orange = Medium Red = High WE RECOMMEND YELLOW FOR OPTIMAL FLAVOR, AND VAPOR
Legion of Bloom
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.