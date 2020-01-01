About this product

THE MONARCH // VAPE PEN TASTE THE FLOWER WITHOUT THE FLAME The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience. By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis-derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its purest essence. Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from strain-specific cannabis, we're able to capture the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure concentrated vapor. Our Monarch cartridges feature a stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and ceramic mouth tip for a better tasting vape experience. The Monarch, for discerning smokers who want the pure, essence of cannabis in a discrete easy to use offering.