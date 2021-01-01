Monarch | Fatso .5 Gram Cartridge
About this product
THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly. Fatso - Indica (GMO Cookies X Legend OG) -------- A gas lover's dream come true, this indica is potent and funky. With an acrid fuel forward flavor, this heavy strain is perfect for when the couch beckons, and binge-watching your favorite tv series is the only thing on the agenda. Notes of acrid fuel with earthy overtones -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Links Product Page https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch Blog https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
About this strain
Fatso
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
