  5. Monarch Haze Berry 1 Gram Cartridge

Monarch Haze Berry 1 Gram Cartridge

by Legion of Bloom

About this product

The Legion of Bloom's AWARD WINNING Monarch vape pen offers a pure, perfect cannabis experience. By blending pure THC oil derived from our naturally grown cannabis with single-source cannabis derived terpenes, we've created a vape pen that refines the cannabis experience to its natural essence. Terpenes are the molecules that give marijuana its taste and smell, but they're also responsible for the unique experience that different strains offer. By sourcing all of the terpenes for the Monarch from single sources, we're able to recreate the taste, smell, and feel of smoking your favorite strains in a pure, natural, concentrated vapor. Our Monarch cartridges features  stainless steel and glass construction with a ceramic heating element and  ceramic mouth tip, for a healthier, better tasting vape. This is a vape pen for discerning smokers who want the pure, uncontaminated essence of cannabis.

About this brand

LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.