About this product

LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly. -------- Super Silver Haze - Sativa (Skunk x Northernlights x Haze) -------- This highly sought after old-school sativa is as good as it gets if you are looking for a long-lasting uplifting experience. Perfect for staying in the groove during long work days or on weekend adventures. Notes of Skunky diesel fuel with citrus overtones -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Link: https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch