About this product

THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly. Tropaya – Indica (Tropicana Cookies X Papaya) -------- This strain brings a taste of the tropics with a euphoric quality and solid knockout punch that you would expect from a heavy indica. When you need to feel good and bring it down a notch, Tropaya will become your go-to for winding down from an intense day. Notes of sweet fruit and berries with pungent earthy undertones -------- FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU - AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience. - TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs. - HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products. - ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats. - PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019. Links Product Page https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch Blog https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look