PAX POD -Gelato .5g
by Legion of BloomWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Legion of Bloom ERA pods. The unrivaled quality of the Legion of Bloom meets the refined innovation that is PAX. The PAX ERA device and Pods are the ultimate oil vaporizer delivery system. Combine this with the quality cannabis oil and terpenes that the Legion is known for and this becomes a match made in heaven.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.