 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PAX POD- Lavender Kush .5g

PAX POD- Lavender Kush .5g

by Legion of Bloom

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Legion of Bloom Concentrates Cartridges PAX POD- Lavender Kush .5g

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Legion of Bloom ERA pods. The unrivaled quality of the Legion of Bloom meets the refined innovation that is PAX. The PAX ERA device and Pods are the ultimate oil vaporizer delivery system. Combine this with the quality cannabis oil and terpenes that the Legion is known for and this becomes a match made in heaven.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

osunar16

This is one of my favorite pax pods. Truly a 1 hitter and you’re in space.

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.