Pax Pod- Lemon Cookies

by Legion of Bloom

About this product

(Lemon Haze x GSC) This sativa-leaning hybrid brings a subtle elevated effect, while also leaving the body relaxed and tension-free. A perfect balance of uplifting euphoria with soothing, grounding relief. Notes of lemon and citrus with undertones of sweet, pungent earth

About this strain

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies

A tasty match made in heaven, Lemon Cookies is a cross between Lemon Haze and GSC. This tasty sativa-leaning hybrid has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. The high is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

About this brand

LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.