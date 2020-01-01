1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$48.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RE:vive is formulated to deliver benefits of THC and CBD, providing a perfect balance of energizing and soothing effects. The Terpinolene-, B. Caryophyllene-, and A. Pinene-dominant terpene profile helps create a perfect wellness blend. This formula is a perfect companion for the daily grind.
Be the first to review this product.