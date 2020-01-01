About this product
Papaya Punch Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
About this strain
Papaya Punch
Bred by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch, this strain puts out a calming high perfect for winding down after a day out with friends. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.