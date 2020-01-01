About this product
Purple Dream Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g by LEGIT Cannabis Co.
About this strain
Purple Dream
Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day.