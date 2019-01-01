 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Peppermint Cookies Corona Leira Cannagar

by Leira

$420.00MSRP

About this product

Ring Gauge: 42 Length: 6 inches Filler: 12 grams cannabis Estimated Flight Time: 4-5 hours Retail Value: $420 **Prices may vary due to the limited availability of certain strains.

About this strain

Peppermint Cookies

Peppermint Cookies is a select phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies that is grown by Goldleaf Gardens in Washington. The minty flavors and dark purple-green hues helped Peppermint Cookies take Best Hybrid at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.

About this brand

Leira Logo
Handcrafted cannabis cigars made from organic flowers, glazed in solvent free rosin, and sealed in cannabis leaves, providing hours of enjoyment. No pesticides. Washington Grown