About this product
Ring Gauge: 42 Length: 6 inches Filler: 12 grams cannabis Estimated Flight Time: 4-5 hours Retail Value: $420 **Prices may vary due to the limited availability of certain strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Peppermint Cookies
Peppermint Cookies is a select phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies that is grown by Goldleaf Gardens in Washington. The minty flavors and dark purple-green hues helped Peppermint Cookies take Best Hybrid at the 2015 DOPE Cup in Seattle.
About this brand
Leira
Handcrafted cannabis cigars made from organic flowers, glazed in solvent free rosin, and sealed in cannabis leaves, providing hours of enjoyment. No pesticides. Washington Grown