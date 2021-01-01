About this product

450 CBD/THC 15ml Overview Tinctures provide fast acting, full body relief from pain and inflammation. For quick results, tinctures may be taken sublingually (under the tongue) or mixed in a cocktail, smoothie or any beverage of your choice. How to use For quick results, use the tinctures sublingually by dropping your desired dose under your tongue and holding for 15-30 seconds. Onset begins in 15-45 minutes. When taken orally or mixed in a beverage of your choice, onset begins within 30-90 minutes. Storage Store in a cool/dark setting. Keep away from direct sunlight.